Society All six on special wanted list in Dak Lak terrorist attacks arrested Three more suspects on the special wanted list in the recent terrorist attacks aimed at opposing the people’s administration in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been arrested, said Director of the provincial Police Major General Le Vinh Quy on July 21.

Society Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs’ spouses visit SOS Children's Village Hanoi The spouses of Vietnamese and Malaysian Prime Ministers, Le Thi Bich Tran and Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail, visited the SOS Children's Village Hanoi on July 21.

Society Vietnam ranks 16th among countries with best architecture: Insider Monkey Vietnam ranked 16th among 20 countries with the best architecture in the world compiled by Insider Monkey, a finance website that focuses on financial markets, hedge funds, and trading.

Culture - Sports Spouses of Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs enjoy water puppetry in Hanoi The spouse of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, and the spouse of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, YB Dato' Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Binti Wan Ismail, enjoyed a water puppetry performance at the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre in Hanoi on July 20.