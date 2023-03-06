Linh Ung pagoda - a tourist attraction in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang welcomed about 742,500 visitors, including 195,300 foreign ones, in the first two months of this year, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.

The figure is 4.7 times higher than that of the same period last year and accounts for 90.4% of the same period in 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of foreign visitors to the city in the first two months is 49 times higher than that of last year while the number of domestic visitors increases 3.5 times.

The city got a tourism revenue of 4.374 trillion VND (184.5 million USD) which increases 1.7 times than that of the same period last year and is over 21% higher than that of the same period in 2019.

Despite positive signs of tourism recovery, the city’s tourism sector is still facing major challenges in finance, human resources, and infrastructure.

Last year, Da Nang attracted 3.69 million visitors with 483,000 foreign ones, and gained a revenue of nearly 8.9 trillion VND from tourism activities./.