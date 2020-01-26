Da Nang welcomes first 1,250 foreign cruise visitors
The Westerdam cruise ship, carrying 1,250 foreign passengers, docked at Tien Sa port, the central city of Da Nang on January 26 (the second day of the Lunar New Year 2020).
Passengers on the Westerdam land in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The Westerdam cruise ship, carrying 1,250 foreign passengers, docked at Tien Sa port, the central city of Da Nang on January 26 (the second day of the Lunar New Year 2020).
It was also the first cruise liner arriving in Da Nang in the Year of the Rat.
At the welcome ceremony, visitors were treated to lion dances and drum performances.
Deputy Director of the municipal Tourism Department Nguyen Xuan Binh said the welcome ceremony for the year’s first visitors is meant to popularise Da Nang as a friendly destination to international friends.
According to the department, Da Nang welcomed 101 cruise ships last year, up 6.2 percent year-on-year.
The total tourist arrivals to the central beach city in 2019 hit 8.69 million, 3.52 million of them were foreigners, up 22.5 percent annually.
This year, the city targets 9.8 million tourists, as part of efforts to turn tourism into a pillar of the local economy./.
