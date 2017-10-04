Firefighting forces of Da Nang city launched a special fire prevention operation in a ceremony on October 4 to ensure safety for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. (Photo: danang.gov.vn)



– The firefighting forces of central Da Nang city launched a 45-day special operation on fire prevention in a ceremony on October 4 to ensure safety for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week slated from November 5 to 11.They will be on high alert to actively detect and prevent any conspiracy to cause chaos and fires while relevant authorities were asked to conduct inspection at buildings across the city, as guided by the firefighting forces, in order to ensure safety ahead and during the event.The forces have actively prepared for the event in terms of funding, infrastructure, facilities and equipment and will watch out around the clock for any emergency.Da Nang’s firefighting forces have held 20 fire drills with different scenarios at venues where APEC events will take place and at accommodations of delegates. They also worked with other agencies to put in place plans to respond to different terrorist attack and rescue scenarios.Da Nang has installed a network of security cameras all over the city and undertaken precautious measures to prevent disease outbreaks, and ensure environmental sanitation, water supply, and quarantine services at the Da Nang International Airport for the upcoming APEC week.Established in 1989, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) comprises 21 economies, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the US, and Vietnam.They account for 39 percent of the world population, 57 percent of the world GDP and 47 percent of the global trade, according to statistics in 2014.-VNA