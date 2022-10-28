Daisies brighten up Hanoi’s streets
The image of a street vendor’s bicycle dwarfed by a wide range of colourful flowers is popular on Hanoi’s street. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Tiny daisies, together with other blossoms like forget me not flowers and European Michaelmas-daisies light up Hanoi’s streets. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
This season, tiny daisies are sold at a lower price, ranging from 30,000 VND – 120,000 VND (1.31-5.23 USD) per bunch. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
As the daisies have not been in full bloom in Hanoi, wholesalers have to buy flowers from other localities like Bac Giang and Moc Chau. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
A street vendor selling tiny daisies at Ly Tu Trong Flower Garden. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
The flowers’ white pure beauty adds charm to Hanoi’s streets. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Winter is approaching as Hanoi’s streets are dotted with tiny white flowers. (Photo: nhandan.vn)