Daisies brighten up Hanoi’s streets

Tiny daisies stacked on flower vendors’ bicycles and bikes have added charm to Hanoi’s ambiance during the transition between autumn and winter.
  • The image of a street vendor’s bicycle dwarfed by a wide range of colourful flowers is popular on Hanoi’s street. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

  • Tiny daisies, together with other blossoms like forget me not flowers and European Michaelmas-daisies light up Hanoi’s streets. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

  • This season, tiny daisies are sold at a lower price, ranging from 30,000 VND – 120,000 VND (1.31-5.23 USD) per bunch. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

  • As the daisies have not been in full bloom in Hanoi, wholesalers have to buy flowers from other localities like Bac Giang and Moc Chau. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

  • A street vendor selling tiny daisies at Ly Tu Trong Flower Garden. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

  • The flowers’ white pure beauty adds charm to Hanoi’s streets. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

  • Winter is approaching as Hanoi’s streets are dotted with tiny white flowers. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

