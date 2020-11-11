Dak Lak beefs up engagement with Russian localities
Participants attend the teleconference in Dak Lak (Photo: http://www.baodaklak.vn/)
Dak Lak (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak held a teleconference with Russia’s Saint Petersburg city, Leningrad Oblast and Vologda Oblast on November 10 to discuss potential cooperation.
Speaking at the event, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Aleksei Vladimirovich Popov underscored the Vietnam – Russia traditional friendship through decades and their comprehensive strategic partnership across myriad fields.
Many documents have been signed to ensure the bilateral growth in industrial manufacturing, electricity, transport infrastructure, oil & gas, agriculture and enterprise development, he noted, adding that Vietnam is taking the lead in ASEAN in terms of trade with Russia.
The diplomat believed that the establishment of partnerships between Russian localities and Dak Lak will lead to the formation of new relationships and the signing of more cooperation pacts, marking the beginning of a long-time win-win multifaceted collaboration.
Vo Van Canh, Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak People’s Committee, said the teleconference, which takes place when the two nations are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, offers a good chance for the sides involved to study possibilities of their future engagements.
At the event, Dak Lak officials said the province, located at heart of the Central Highlands region, is famous for coffee and rubber production and ethnic festivals. Dak Lak is calling for investment in high-tech agriculture, large-scale farming projects, renewable energy, the construction of resorts, eco-tourism sites, and shopping centres, among others.
They pledged to create best conditions possible for investors.
The Russian sides informed on their potential for economic and trade cooperation and said they will actively seek connection with suitable sectors in Dak Lak.
Further discussion between the Vietnamese and Russian localities is scheduled for November 19./.