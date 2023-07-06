Hanoi (VNA) – The Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Pham Thu Hang has affirmed that the incident in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak is a serious and organised violation of the law, causing serious disruptions to social security and order, and so will be handled in line with the law.

She made the affirmation in reply to reporters' queries on the incident at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 6, adding that all information related to the incident are regularly updated by the Ministry of Public Security. Currently, the case is still under investigation.



Earlier, at a debate on anti-terrorism at the United Nations General Assembly in June, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, mentioned the incident in Dak Lak, saying that it was an organised terrorist act targeting the State offices, officials and civilians.

He affirmed that individuals and organisations directly involved in or behind the act will be punished in accordance with the severity of their violations.



The diplomat called on countries and international organisations to cooperate with and assist Vietnam in the investigation of the incident, as well as to prevent similar acts in the future./.