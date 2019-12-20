Dak Lak to focus on recovery of corrupt assets
General To Lam (standing), Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Dak Lak (VNA) – Agencies in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have conducted investigations into 114 corruption and fraud cases involving 188 people in its fight to tackle economic crime.
The provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board reported these figures to a delegation of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption led by General To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, during a working session in Buon Ma Thuot city on December 18.
The Standing Board has instructed all-level Party committees and agencies in the province to take synchronous measures against corruption, and keep a close watch on serious and complex corruption and fraud cases of public concern.
The board has asked for guidance from central agencies for these, while revamping local agencies.
Special attention has been paid to administrative procedures, with the one-stop-shop model rolled out at all agencies from communal to provincial levels.
In light of recent cases, the board has reprimanded a Party organisation and relieved an official from his Party positions.
However, only 6 billion VND (259,018 USD) out of more than 180.9 billion VND appropriated has been recovered so far.
The public security sector alone has busted 10 cases with 15 people and over 97.1 billion VND involved, of which only around 1.2 billion VND (or 1.2 percent) was recovered.
There remain limitations and shortcomings in the fight against corruption within agencies, while some all-level Party committees, authorities and heads of agencies have yet to show their determination in this regard.
Wrongdoings have lingered in the management of agricultural and forestry land for years as investigation and verification work has met a range of difficulties.
In his remarks, General To Lam, who is also deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, lauded the efforts of the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board to tackle corruption, which has been identified as a key task in the locality.
The board has realised relevant policies from the Party and the State, synchronously employed solutions to fight corruption, and given timely instructions for the investigation, prosecution and judgment of corruption cases.
To improve these efforts, Lam asked the board to overcome limitations, pay more attention to asset recovery, and instruct localities and agencies at all levels to conclude prolonged cases in 2019.
Reminding the board of the organisation of all-level Party congresses in 2020, towards the 13th National Party Congress, the minister urged it to review personnel and collect public opinions in this regard in order to elect qualified officials to all-level Party committees.
In 2018, the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption concluded its investigations into 23 cases with 222 suspects, commencing proceedings in 20 cases with 251 individuals, a rise of 43.75 percent and 66.7 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, first hearings were held for 23 cases with 304 defendants, five times higher than in 2017. In particular, 10 major corruption cases that attracted special attention from the public were brought to court.
According to the committee, the recovery of assets lost in corruption and economic crimes has not met expectations, with only 17.26 percent of lost money in Vietnam dong and 59.48 percent of lost money in foreign currencies reclaimed from 2013 to September 2018.
Between 2013 and September 2018, credit organisations lost nearly 62 trillion VND (2.65 billion USD) and 18.52 million USD as a result of corruption and economic crime. Credit organisations have coordinated with relevant agencies to recover more than 10.8 trillion VND (17.26 percent) and 10.09 million USD (59.48 percent).
Problems hindering the recovery of stolen assets included limited supervision and inspection, the prolonged settlement of complicated cases, and the passive role played by credit organisations./.