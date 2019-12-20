Society Vietnam attends Global Refugee Forum in Geneva Vietnam highly valued the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)’s key role in building and implementing the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), said Ambassador Duong Chi Dung.

Society Foreign Ministry thanks foreign correspondents, press attachés Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung held a meeting in Hanoi on December 19 with correspondents and press assistants of foreign press agencies, along with cultural and press attachés of foreign representative agencies in Vietnam on the occasion of the new year of 2020.

Society Vietnam, Cambodia seek to reduce congestion at border gate Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The and Cambodian Minister for Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol made a fact-finding trip to Moc Bai – Bavet border gate to seek ways to reduce congestion in customs clearance of goods and passengers there.

Society Solutions sought to protect aquatic resources Solutions to protect and develop aquatic resources were the focus of a conference held in Hanoi on December 19 by the Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).