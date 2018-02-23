A firefighting drill in a Dak Nong province forest. (Photo: baodaknong.org.vn)

– The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong is working hard to ensure its more than 250,000ha of forests are not affected by fires during the dry season, which will last until the end of April.More than 120,000ha face a high risk of fires. Of them, nearly 90,000ha are natural forests, according to the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.The department’s Forest Protection Division is increasingly using information technology for forecasting forest fires and providing early warning.Local authorities and private managers of forests have been instructed to strictly follow forest-protection and fire-prevention regulations.Periodic fire prevention and firefighting drills are organised at localities to ensure full preparedness in case of forest fires.Forest managers have assigned staff to monitor vulnerable areas during the dry season.Information and instructions on fire safety are put up on boards at public places to remind the public to be vigilant.Authorities are also strengthening other dissemination activities to raise public awareness about forest protection and fire safety.-VNA