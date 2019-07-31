Visitor at the sound exhibition house (Photo: VNA)

A sound exhibition house was inaugurated in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong’s Gia Nghia town on July 31, as part of the local geo-park’s tourist destination system.Based on an idea from Chairman of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council Guy Martini, who was also present at the inauguration ceremony, the facility was designed and curated by a group of French artists.It consists of eight separated rooms following seven themes to display traditional musical instruments from Central Highlands ethnic minorities like Dinh Nam, M’Buot, and Dinh tac Tar, as well as those from other ethnic communities in Vietnam and overseas.The house is expected to become a highlight in the local tourism.Earlier, on July 30, a house displaying lithophones was also inaugurated in Gia Nghia town as a tourist destination of the Dak Nong geopark, which is being assessed by the UNESCO for the global geopark status.-VNA