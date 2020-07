Traditional brocade made by ethnic Bahnar residents in Glar commune in Dak Doa district in Dak Nong province (Source: VNA)

- The Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism has asked authorities of Dak Nong province to prepare for the hosting of the 2nd Brocade Culture Festival 2020 in the province later this year.The second Brocade Culture Festival 2020 aims to promote the values of the traditional brocade weaving culture of ethnic minorities in Vietnam, and of ethnic groups in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong in particular.The festival also includes the semi-final and final rounds of the Vietnam Tourism Beauty Pageant, a Dak Nong Investment conference, an international conference which will gather products from Southeast Asian countries; and a photo contest titled “The Culture, Nature and People of Dak Nong”.These activities aim to introduce the tourism potential of the country and the Central Highlands, attracting visitors to the region, and contributing to socio-economic development.Dak Nong province hosted the first Brocade Culture Festival from January 14-16, 2019.Activities at the 2019 festival included a carnival themed “Brocade Road” in Gia Nghia town in Dak Nong on January 15.The event attracted 2,000 craftspeople and professional and amateur artists nationwide as well as foreign delegations from Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia.A performance of gong and other traditional instruments, singing, and dancing was held. Attendees at the festival paraded in traditional brocade costumes of many ethnic groups.A brocade fashion show titled “Brocade Dream” featured collections of traditional and modern brocade, and fashion accessories./.