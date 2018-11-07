Bui Huy Thanh, Director of the Dak Nong's Industry and Trade Department, spoke at the press briefing on November 7 (Photo: VOV)

Dak Nong (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong will organise a Vietnam - Cambodia International Trade Fair from December 13-19, the province’s Department of Industry and Trade announced on November 7.



The fair is designed to promote border trade in the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle, as well as celebrate the 15th founding anniversary of Dak Nong province (January 1, 2004 - 2019).



The event, held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and Dak Nong’s Department of Industry and Trade, is projected to host about 400 booths.



The centrepiece of the fair will be an exhibition zone for socio-economic achievements and specialties of Dak Nong province, other Vietnamese localities and countries like Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and the Republic of Korea.



In addition, an area will be reserved for products of craft villages, cooperatives and small industry businesses nationwide.



Bui Huy Thanh, Director of the provincial Industry and Trade Department, said the organisers will work with relevant agencies to create optimal conditions for businesses, especially foreign firms, in completing procedures to participate in the fair. -VNA