Danang Electronic Carnival to take place on July 7
The Danang Electronic Carnival will take place in the central city of Da Nang on July 7. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The Danang Electronic Carnival will take place in the central city of Da Nang on July 7.
Phong Viet Media Co., Ltd, Arise Agency, Foresta Vietnam and the municipal administration will jointly host the programme.
The event will bring a vibrant and modern music space with the performance by many famous DJs and singers. It is expected to lure crowds of audiences, especially youths.
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)Speaking at a press conference on July 3, Huynh Ngoc Huyen from Phong Viet said with the theme "Let your color glow", the programme will bring a top-notch music night with the participation of international famous DJs in the DJ Mag list such as Jordan Suckley, Adrenalize and Tommy Trash.
Additionally, and local artists such as Vinjaz, Acigode, TILLB, AU, Dupli.K, MC Zeno., and guest DJ Kevin Krissen will offer a diverse musical experience.
The carnival will feature a three-part story of music, colour, and light, which is expected to take the audience on an emotional and magical journey.
Huyen said the third event of this kind is part of the activities to attract tourists to the central coastal tourism hub, contributing to promoting the image of Vietnam as a friendly and hospitable destination to domestic and international friends, and affirming that Da Nang is the destination of festivals and events./.