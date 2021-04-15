Dance show inspired by tuong to enthrall Hanoi audience
A special contemporary dance show inspired by traditional classic drama (tuong) will be staged at the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Theatre in Hanoi on May 15, heard a press conference held on April 14.
A contemporary dance performance (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A special contemporary dance show inspired by traditional classic drama (tuong) will be staged at the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Theatre in Hanoi on May 15, heard a press conference held on April 14.
The 50-minute show named “Than” is a brainchild of choreographer Nguyen Duy Thanh.
The stage will be adorned with the two prime colours of red and black.
Background music and dance movements will also bear tuong’s characteristics. Especially, music is a combination of female electronic artist Luong Hue Trinh, drummer Luong Van Quy from the Vietnam Tuong Theatre and dancers Tran Ngoc Minh, Dao Nhat Vy and Vu Ngoc Bao.
With more than 17 years dedicated to dancing, Thanh has earned recognition as among the best contemporary performers of Hanoi.
He has collaborated with many famous artists at home and abroad like Tran Ly Ly, Arco Renz and Heiner Goebbels; and won various regional and international prizes in hip-hop and contemporary dance./.