Declaration of Independence – Will, aspirations of Vietnamese people
On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). The Declaration, which demonstrates the strong will and aspirations of Vietnamese people, remain deeply topical both at home and abroad after 76 years.
The Declaration was the work that reflects President Ho Chi Minh’s philosophical, political and even human points of view most fully and deeply, as well as containing the values of human civilisation.
In this document, the late President affirmed that national rights and human rights have a dialectical relation.
The Declaration was not only a declaration of independence of the Vietnamese people but also a declaration of human rights and the rights of colonial nations. President Ho Chi Minh's elevation of human rights to national rights was his contribution to the treasure of human rights ideology.
(Photo: VNA)Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people rose up to repel the colonialists, feudalists and imperialists, regaining independence, freedom and human rights. Human rights in Vietnam are not a value given by anyone but the result of the long struggle of the Vietnamese people.
The Declaration of Independence is a solid legal basis that strongly affirms the national sovereignty of the Vietnamese people to the whole world; laying the foundation for the establishment of a rule-of-law state with the goal of independence, freedom and happiness; and illuminating Vietnam's revolutionary path in the cause of building a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people and for the people, for the sake of wealthy people, strong country, democracy, justice and civilisation.
Seventy-five years have passed, President Ho Chi Minh's views and thoughts on human rights, national rights, aspirations and resilience to maintain independence and freedom shown in the Declaration still remain topical and significant to the nation building and safeguarding cause at present.
Since then, the Vietnamese people have constantly strived for human rights and achieved many positive and important results. Human rights, civil rights in political, civil, economic, cultural and social fields are recognised, respected, protected and guaranteed in accordance with the Constitution and laws. With its achievements in ensuring human rights, Vietnam was elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council in the 2014-2016 term.
(Photo: VNA)After nearly 35 years of Doi moi (Renewal), Vietnam escaped from the underdevelopment state. Its human development index (HDI) has gradually improved, currently in the upper middle group and ranking 118th out of 189 countries.
Years will pass, but the spirit of the Declaration of Independence that gave birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam will always live on in the hearts of generations of Vietnamese people./.