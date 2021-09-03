Politics National Day celebrated in Switzerland The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland on September 1 celebrated the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Switzerland (1971-2021).

Politics Vietnamese expats in South Africa celebrate National Day The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa on September 1 held a flag-raising ceremony and incense offering to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) and the August Revolution (August 19).

Politics Germany to continue promoting relations with Vietnam: President German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has expressed his hope to continue promoting the close and trustful relations and cooperation with Vietnam even in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics President Ho Chi Minh remembered in France, Singapore The Vietnamese Embassy in France and the administration of Montreau city laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s bust in Park Montreau on September 1 on the occasion of Vietnam’s 76th National Day and the late President’s 52nd death anniversary (September 2).