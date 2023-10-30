Beijing (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang delivered a keynote speech at the first plenary session of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on October 30, highlighting cooperation and respect for international principles for peace and prosperity.



The session took the theme “Major Countries' Responsibility and Global Security Cooperation”.



Giang said all nations aspire to have a comprehensive, interconnected, integrated, and harmonious security environment in all aspects, adding that the interests and security of countries, large or small, developed or developing, need to be understood, acknowledged and respected for peace and growth.

Understanding the value of freedom, peace and the impacts of the global security environment on regional and national security, he said Vietnam always follows its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, being a good friend and a trusted partner to all countries, and an active and responsible member of the international community.



Vietnam also steadfastly follows its defence policy of peace and self-defence, not participating in military alliances or partnering with one country to fight against another, not allowing foreign countries to set up military bases in Vietnam or use its territory against other countries, and not using force or threatening to use force in international relations, he said.



Through the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, other multilateral forums on defence and security and United Nations peacekeeping missions, Vietnam has affirmed its active, proactive role and high responsibility for global and regional issues. Vietnam's bilateral defence cooperation with other nations is conducted openly, transparently, and in a manner that does not harm the interests of other countries, he added.

To jointly realise the aspiration of building a world of peace, cooperation and prosperity, Giang emphasised that Vietnam wishes that all nations adhere to international law, respect independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests of each other. Countries, especially developing ones, need to uphold "strategic autonomy," respect diversity, uniqueness and specific conditions of each nation while always aiming for a unity and consensus in awareness, responsibility, and action in the face of global security issues. Each nation should fulfill its commitments, uphold its obligations to the international community, and demonstrate a sense of responsibility.

According to him, the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), which is in talks with initial progresses, will not only address specific security issues but also specify international laws, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the commitment of relevant stakeholders.

On the occasion, Minister Giang held bilateral meetings with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

He and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath reviewed the results of their past cooperation and proposed joint work in the time to come, including increasing the frequency of exchanges among young officers. They believed that the upcoming first Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border defence friendship exchange, scheduled for December, will be a success.

The Vietnamese and Cambodian defence ministers also shared the view that the two armies need to continue their cooperation, solidarity and strong bond, as they are an important pillar of the fine neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive and sustainable cooperation between the two countries.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao, for his part, wished that Vietnam would continue making important contributions to ASEAN's cooperation mechanisms and the building of a united and prosperous regional community./.