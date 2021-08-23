The Ho Chi Minh City High Command on August 23 handed over 30 ambulances from the Ministry of National Defence to support HCM City in the fight against COVID-19.(Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City High Command on August 23 handed over 30 ambulances from the Ministry of National Defence to support HCM City in strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control.



The vehicles will be allocated to 115 Emergency Centre and COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the city.



Speaking at the event, Colonel Pham Van Ram, Deputy Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, said that given complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in HCM City, the ministry in general and the armed forces of the city high command will always promote the good tradition of Uncle Ho's soldiers, making efforts to join hands with the city in the fight against the COVID-19.



The handover of 30 ambulances will contribute to supporting medical examination and treatment, reducing the overload for the health sector in pandemic prevention and control, ensuring health and life for the people as well as helping the city in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic soon.

Colonel Pham Van Ram, Deputy Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command (right) and Tang Chi Thuong, deputy director of the municipal Health Department, at the handover ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Tang Chi Thuong, deputy director of the municipal Health Department, thanked the ministry for the timely aid, saying that the 30 ambulances presented by the ministry will be effective assistance to help the city overcome a difficult period in the fight against COVID-19.



Over the past time, the department has received support from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, especially in deploying and ensuring the operation of 16 COVID-19 treatment facilities, he said.



On August 22, military medical groups arrived to work at mobile health stations across the city to participate in testing and treating COVID-19 patients./.