Society Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Europe A Vietnam Airlines plane brought close to 280 Vietnamese citizens back home from over 20 European nations on November 18 and 19.

Society Cross-border drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh The anti-drug police of the southern border province of Tay Ninh on November 19 said a man was recently captured for smuggling 17kg of drug.

Society 30-year response to HIV/AIDS in focus of national action month The national action month on HIV/AIDS prevention and control is underway, providing an occasion for Vietnam and partners to look back on anti-HIV/AIDS achievements obtained over the last 30 years.