Defence Ministry supports Lao counterpart in fighting COVID-19
Army Corps 11 (Thanh An Company) under the Ministry of National Defence on November 19 presented medical supplies and cash totalling 1.5 billion VND (64,000 USD) to the Lao Ministry of Defence to support the country's soldiers and officers in the fight against COVID-19.
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) - Army Corps 11 (Thanh An Company) under the Ministry of National Defence on November 19 presented medical supplies and cash totalling 1.5 billion VND (64,000 USD) to the Lao Ministry of Defence to support the country's soldiers and officers in the fight against COVID-19.
Major General Nguyen Quoc Dung, Commander of Army Corps 11, handed over 500 million Lao kip (53,850 USD) and 25 automatic sterilisers worth nearly 11,000 USD to the Lao Defence Minister, General Chansamone Chanyalath, at a ceremony in Vientiane in the witness of Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith.
The Vietnamese officer emphasised that the automatic sterilisers are manufactured by Corps 11 itself.
He also reported to the Lao leader on the construction progress of the Lao National Assembly House, a gift of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to the neighbouring country.
Army Corps 11 is doing its best to hand over items in the project from the end of February, so that Laos' 9th National Assembly can hold its first session in March 2021 at the house, which would be a symbol of the friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries.
Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, Deputy Defence Minister and head of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army highly valued the support from the officers and soldiers of the Army Corps, saying it is testament to the unique relationship between the two countries in general and their armies in particular.
On the afternoon of November 18, Dung also presented 25 automatic sterilisers to the Lao National Assembly, to join hands with the legislative body in combating the COVID-19 outbreak in the country./.