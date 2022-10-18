Representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US at a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in May 2022

New York (VNA) – A delegation of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs led by Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu visited New York and San Francisco where a large number of Vietnamese are studying, working and living.



In New York, they had meetings with representatives of the association of Vietnamese youths and students in the city, and Vietnamese officers who are working for the peacekeeping operations unit at the UN headquarters.



Hieu affirmed that young people, whether at home or abroad, are an important resource for national construction and development, and a focus of overseas Vietnamese affairs.



He asked the association to carry forward its role in connecting young Vietnamese people in the US.



Representatives of the association proposed establishing an association of Vietnamese students in the US, the UK and Australia.



They also suggested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in particular and domestic agencies in general connect Vietnamese students in the US and other countries with employers at home to encourage more Vietnamese youths to return.



Meeting with Vietnamese officers at the UN, Hieu stressed that attention should be focused on measures to enable more Vietnamese people to work at UN organisations, thus helping to affirm and spreading the values and identity of Vietnam to the world.



While in San Francisco, the delegation met with Mark Chandler, Director of San Francisco Mayor's Office of International Trade and Commerce, and met with Vietnamese residents in the area.



They suggested enhancing cooperation between Vietnam and San Francisco, especially in investment, trade and education, and promoting the twinning of San Francisco and HCM City and other localities in Vietnam.



Chandler appreciated Vietnam’s timely support for the US in the first days of the COVID-19 outbreak, and agreed with the Vietnamese delegation’s proposals to enhance cooperation between the two countries as well as Vietnam and San Francisco.



He pledged to continue to creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the city.



On this occasion, the delegation visited a number of production and business facilities run by Vietnamese./.