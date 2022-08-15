Business Phu Tho’s efforts to better business, investment climate pay off Phu Tho province’s efforts to improve its business and investment environment have paid off evidenced by the fact that the northern midland locality has attracted many important projects which are expected to help open up more socio-economic development opportunities.

Business Honda Vietnam posts surge in motorbike sales Honda Vietnam sold 164,273 motorbikes of all kinds in July, a month-on-month rise of 11.2 percent, and up 42.1% compared to the same period last year.

Business Phu Quoc welcomes increasing investment in urban development Attracting large capital for urban development is essential for Phu Quoc city, which houses Phu Quoc island – Vietnam's largest off the southern province of Kien Giang, serving its diverse and sustainable growth after years of investing in the entertainment-resort tourism industry.

Business Tech-product distributors, retailers see strong rebound in July Mobile phone and laptop distributors and retailers reported good revenue and profit in July, showing that business activity of companies operating in this field are on the rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.