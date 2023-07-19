Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,704 VND/USD on July 19, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Netherlands, UNDP team up to accelerate circular economy in Vietnam The Embassy of the Netherlands and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed to launch their Accelerate Circular Economy for Business (ACE-Biz) project serving a shared commitment to pushing the acceleration of the circular economy in Vietnam’s private sector.

Business Banks asked to consider solving financial difficulties of fishery businesses Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has requested the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and relevant ministries and organisations to consider solutions to solve financial difficulties of enterprises in the fishery sector.

Business Vietnam Post, France’s La Poste step up cooperation Vietnam Post Corporation (Vietnam Post) and La Poste Group (La Poste) of France signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2023-2025 period in Hanoi on July 18.