Society National Strategy on Tobacco Harm Prevention and Control to 2030 approved Vietnam is striving to reduce the rate of tobacco use among males aged from 15 to less than 39% in the 2023 – 2025 period as set out in the freshly-approved National Strategy on Tobacco Harm Prevention and Control to 2030.

Society No luxury hotel built on Ha Long Bay: Authorities An investigation will be launched after an image circulated on social media claiming to be a ‘new hotel’ built on the side of a mountain at the World Natural Heritage of Ha Long Bay.

Society Workshop discusses solutions to minimise gender-based violence At a workshop held in Hanoi on May 25, delegates exchanged insights and suggested initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance and service quality of the pioneering one-stop service centre model, specifically designed to aid women and girls affected by domestic violence.

Society Vietnam makes efforts in ensuring animal health, care A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien attended the 90th General Session of the World Assembly of Delegates of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) from May 21-25 in Paris, France.