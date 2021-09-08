Deputy Defence Minister meets new Philippine defence attaché
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for the new Defence Attaché of the Philippines, Col. Ulysses S. Mancao, on September 7.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (R) hosts a reception for the new Defence Attaché of the Philippines, Col. Ulysses S. Mancao (Photo: www.qdnd.vn)
Welcoming the newly-appointed Philippine Defence Attaché, Chien affirmed that the bilateral relations have flourished since Vietnam and the Philippines set up diplomatic ties 45 years ago.
He said the Vietnamese Government and Ministry of National Defence attach importance to the Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership, which serves as a foundation for the countries’ defence cooperation to obtain positive results in multiple fields, including exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially of high-ranking officials; training; and dialogue mechanisms and consultations.
The Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister voiced a hope that Col. Mancao will continue to promote existing cooperation activities including dialogue mechanisms and consultations and training, while bolstering cooperation in military medicine, particularly in access to COVID-19 vaccine, medical equipment and medicine; as well as supporting each other at multilateral regional forums.
For his part, Col. Mancao spoke highly of the role of the Vietnam People’s Army in the COVID-19 fight. He pledged to spare no efforts to promote the countries’ practical and efficient defence cooperation./.