Politics Vietnam’s relations with Belgium, EU now at their prime: ambassador Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao affirmed that the country’s relations with Belgium and the EU are now at their prime while addressing a banquet held on September 19 in celebration of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2).

Politics State leader receives outgoing Indian ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma in Hanoi on September 20, appreciating the outgoing diplomat’s contributions to the two countries’ cooperation in all aspects, especially during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 20.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia hold sixth border conference in An Giang The sixth international conference on building a shared border of peace, friendship and cooperation for development between Vietnam and Cambodia took place in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on September 20.