Deputy Defence Minister receives out-going Indian Ambassador
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on September 20 received Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma who has concluded his tenure in Vietnam, and Defence Attaches at the Indian Embassy in Vietnam Col. Varadan Kumar and Col. Dheeraj Kotwal.
The Deputy Defence Minister appreciated the Indian Ambassador’s efforts and contribution to promoting the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
He noted that during Ambassador Pranay Verma’s tenure, the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership has constantly been strengthened across the fields, including defence.
Chien said senior military officers of the two countries have maintained mutual visits and meetings on the sidelines of multilateral forums and annual cooperation mechanisms. The two sides have also intensified collaboration in training, defence industry, UN peacekeeping activities and strategic research.
The deputy minister thanked the Indian government for helping train hundreds of Vietnamese military officers and providing non-refundable aid and credit packages for the Vietnamese Defence Ministry.
He expressed a belief that Pranay Verma, be in any new position, will continue to work to enhance the ties between the two countries and two armies.
Deputy Minister Chien also thanked Defence Attache Col Varadan Kumar for his contribution to bolstering the bilateral defence cooperation during his tenure in Vietnam. He welcomed the new Indian Defence Attache, Col Dheeraj Kotwal, pledging that the Defence Ministry will create the best possible conditions for him to fulfil his mission in Vietnam.
Ambassador Pranay Verma said he wishes the two countries will continue to promote bilateral defence cooperation in defence industry, maritime security and UN peacekeeping activities while supporting each other at multilateral forums./.