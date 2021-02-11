Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son talks to medical workers at Cu Chi hospital (Photo: VNA)

HCM City, (VNA) – Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son led a special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control to inspect the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the Cu Chi hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on February 11.

The hospital is treating 43 COVID-19 patients, including 32 cases related to the cluster at the luggage handling company in Tan Son Nhat airport.

Director of the hospital Nguyen Thanh Dung reported that since the pandemic first broke out in Vietnam one year ago, the hospital has treated 177 COVID-19 patients and quarantined more than 800 F1 cases. Staff members are mobilized from other hospitals in HCM City, and work in shifts, with 40 people for each shift lasting five weeks.

Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Tang Chi Thuong praised the hospital for excellently fulfilling its tasks, helping reduce the workload for other hospitals in coping with COVID-19.

Deputy Minister Son hailed the great contribution of medical workers of the hospital, who are working hard to care for patients during the Lunar New Year festival. He wished them a happy new year, and asked them to stay prepared for any circumstances even though the number of new COVID-19 cases in the city has begun to drop recently./.