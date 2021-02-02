Deputy PM asks Hanoi to complete COVID-19 sample collection before Feb. 4
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has urged Hanoi authorities to complete the collection of samples for those from pandemic-hit areas before February 4.
In a meeting with representatives from the municipal People’s Committee on February 1, Deputy PM Dam stressed that Hanoi faces a high risk of COVID-19 infection if it does not quickly carry out COVID-19 contact tracing.
He asked the municipal authorities to keep a close watch on the development of the pandemic and complete the collection of samples in the shortest period of time.
Regarding Hanoi’s recommendations on quarantine for F1 cases and testing for F1 and F2 cases, Dam said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control will request for support from the Ministry of Defence.
Hanoi needs to work and learn from experience, as well as pay attention to evaluating the disease prevention and control at factories, he stressed.
According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung, Hanoi had so far recorded 19 COVID-19 cases linked to the fresh COVID-19 outbreak in Chi Linh city in northern Hai Duong province.
He suggested the Ministry of Health assist Hanoi in testing 40,000 samples of F1 and F2 cases.
Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen urged municipal authorities to urgently trace F1, F2 and F3 cases, and promote communication activities to call for residents’ voluntary medical declaration.
Community pandemic control teams in Hanoi need to enhance their role to swiftly detect F1 cases, and in collecting samples of F1, F2 and F3 cases.
He also asked Hanoi authorities to prepare quarantine areas for more than 1,000 people, an area for treating COVID-19 infections and a standby field hospital./.