Politics Infographic Vietnam - US trade increases 160 times after 25 years Since the normalisation of bilateral relations 25 years ago, bilateral trade between Vietnam and the US has consistently increased. Vietnam ranks 16th among the US trade partners and the US is Vietnam’s third largest trade partner.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 46th meeting The National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) opened its 46th meeting in Hanoi on July 13 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

World Vietnam - important bridge for ASEAN-US relations: expert Vietnam is serving as an important bridge between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US, said Director of Stimson's Southeast Asia programme Brian Eyler.

Politics Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: role of parliamentarians On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, Nguyen Tuong Van, Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), has penned an article on the role of parliamentarians in the 25-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries.