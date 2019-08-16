Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Government always considers the Mekong Delta a strategic position in term of security, economy, and national defence, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said at a question and answer session of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15.The Mekong Delta is the most productive area for agriculture so it is necessary to focus investment in the region, he said.He also said that in the past five years, the total investment from the State budget for the Mekong Delta region ranked third among the country’s economic regions with about 16.5 percent.From now to 2020, the Government will concentrate investment on projects which link sub-regions in the Mekong Delta such as Dong Thap Muoi, Ca Mau peninsula, Long Xuyen quadrangle and connectivity between the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City.With its advantages in terms of inland waterways, the Mekong Delta can develop logistic services for the Mekong sub-region.The Deputy Prime Minister said that with the Government’s allocation of revenue surplus which equals 2.186 billion VND and credit from the bank, the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway project will be completed next year. - VNA