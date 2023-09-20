A view of the conference. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, the Ministry of Planning and Investment proposed some special mechanisms and policies relating to infrastructure development, especially in transport; forest-based economy; environmental protection; and agriculture, tourism and human resources development in the region, among others.Five Tay Nguyen provinces - Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, and Lam Dong - also proposed mechanisms on transport infrastructure construction to enhance regional connectivity, helping spur economic development, particularly green tourism and circular agriculture.The Tay Nguyen coordinating council was established under the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 827/QD-TTg dated July 11, 2023, with Deputy PM Quang as the head.It is an inter-sectoral body helping the PM in studying, directing, coordinating, and handling important and inter-sectoral issues on regional connectivity and sustainable development.The Central Highlands holds strategic importance in terms of politics, economy, culture, social affairs, national defence and security. The region’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) per capita last year was 11 times higher than that in 2002, yet its economic development has not matched its potential and advantages./.