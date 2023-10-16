Society Binh Duong needs around 12,000 workers by year-end Enterprises in the southern province of Binh Duong are projected to recruit between 10,000-12,000 employees from now to the end of the year, with skilled and unskilled labourers accounting for about 70% of the total.

Society Ministry inspects IUU, disaster prevention in Phu Yen A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, led by Minister Le Minh Hoan, had a working trip on October 15 and 16 to the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen to inspect the local prevention of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and disasters.

Society Vietnam, Japan exchange experience in maritime management The Vietnam Agency of Seas and Islands (VASI) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the National Ocean Policy Secretariat at the Cabinet Office of Japan held their first-ever direct dialogue in Hanoi on October 16.

Society Conference spotlights public governance’s role in socio-economic recovery The 29th General Assembly and the 68th Conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) are taking place in Hanoi on October 16-20, highlighting the role of public governance in socio-economic recovery and development towards sustainable development goals.