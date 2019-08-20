Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Laos Bounpone Bouttanavong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue lauded growing ties between Vietnamese and Lao legislatures, during a reception in Hanoi on August 20 for Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Laos Bounpone Bouttanavong.



Hue asked the two legislatures to continue working closely together to effectively realise high-level agreements and complete a project on building the Lao NA House on schedule with guaranteed quality.



He wished that both sides would facilitate visits at all levels in the near future.



Bouttanavong, for his part, said the two NAs are actively and effectively implementing their agreements signed in March 2017.



He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for supporting Laos in building its NA House, considering it an invaluable asset and symbol of bilateral ties.



The guest expressed his delight at the success of the seventh conference of the NA committees for external relations of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam recently held in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh, thus contributing to ties between the three countries.



He said Laos will closely partner with Vietnam which will assume the role of the Chair of ASEAN and Chair of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, as well as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure, for the benefit of the two nations and member states.-VNA