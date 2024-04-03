Business Total retail sales of goods, services up 8.2% in Q1 The total revenue from the retail sales of goods and consumer service in March was estimated at 509.3 trillion VND (20.3 billion USD), up 0.5% month-on-month and 9.2% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Int’l processing, packaging exhibition opens in HCM City The 17th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition and Conference (ProPak Vietnam 2024) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3.

Business Major markets sharply raise imports of cameras and camcorders from Vietnam The export of cameras, camcorders and components earned more than 720 million USD last month, an increase of 75.6% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).