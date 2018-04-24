Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) on April 24 received Moroccan Secretary of State to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mounia Boucetta (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 24 received Moroccan Secretary of State to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mounia Boucetta.

Boucetta is visiting Vietnam to co-chair the fourth meeting of the Vietnam - Morocco Joint Committee and the fifth political consultation between the two foreign ministries.

Hailing the development of bilateral cooperation in all fields, Minh highly valued Morocco’s efforts to deepen relations with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with a view to becoming its Sectoral Dialogue Partner. He said the two countries should increase the exchange of delegations at all levels.

The two officials stressed the need to take practical measures to foster trade and investment ties, increase the exchange of business delegations to explore each other’s markets and developing economic ties with other African countries.

Vietnam welcomed Morocco to open its honorary consulate in Ho Chi Minh City in a bid to boost economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam’s southern provinces and cities.

The two sides agreed to grant more scholarships to their students, increase the exchange of researchers, hold more academic workshops and sign agreements between research institutions.

Besides, the two countries are set to accelerate negotiations and sign cooperation deals in other fields such as labour, finance-banking, tourism, aviation, and renewable energy.

At the meeting, Minh also lauded the signing of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs and Morocco’s Ministry of Employment and Social Affairs and the establishment of the Vietnam-Morocco Friendship Association.

He also suggested stronger cooperation between two countries’ localities like Nha Trang-Agadir, HCM City-Casablanca, and Da Nang-Tangier.

During the political consultation, the two sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.-VNA