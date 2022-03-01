Pandemic prevention and control regulations as well as aviation safety are strictly observed at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has requested inter-sectoral inspections in ensuring aviation security, as well as in preventing and combating terrorism and illegal intervention in civil aviation activities in provinces and cities with airports.



In a notice dated March 1, Minh, who is Head of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee (NCASC), praised agencies and member units of the NCASC, the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities with airports and aviation enterprises for their efforts to complete the tasks last year, especially amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The number of flights, passengers and the volume of cargo decreased sharply last year and production and business activities of aviation firms was seriously affected by the pandemic. However, ministries, agencies and localities have focused their resources on pandemic prevention and control and effectively implemented measures to ensure aviation security, he said.



The Deputy PM said the country’s economy will recover this year so aviation activities will rise strongly due to high traveling demand. It means the task of assuring aviation security and safety will be tougher in the coming time.



The most important task this year is to continue reviewing and completing relevant regulations, including the Civil Aviation Law, decrees and directives of the Prime Minister, he said, adding that the communication work should be promoted to enhance awareness and responsibility in ensuring aviation security.



The NCASC was requested to organise training for its members in line with the pandemic situation as well as conduct inter-sectoral inspections over coordination in guaranteeing aviation secuirty, and terrorism prevention and combat.



The Ministry of Transport will take the prime responsibility in ensuring safety in the aviation sector in line with international norms.



The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of National Defence to coordinate with ministries, agencies and localities in mapping out plans to respond to the emergence of unmanned and ultralight aircrafts that illegally interfere in civil aviation activities.



The People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities were asked to fully coordinate with other agencies in ensuring aviation security and preventing the operation of unauthorised taxis at airports./.