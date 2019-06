RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (left) visits the accident site in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)

- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent condolences to Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kang Kyung-Wha over a boat accident involving RoK tourists in Budapest, Hungary.On May 30, a sightseeing boat, packed with RoK tourists, collided with a larger cruise ship and sank on the Danube River.Seven have been rescued, but the accident left seven dead and 21 others missing.-VNA