Politics Vietnamese diplomat congratulates Lao provinces on National Day A delegation from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse city, led by Consul General Nguyen Van Trung, visited four southern provinces of Laos from November 21-29 to extend greetings to local authorities and people on the country's 48th National Day (December 2, 1975-2023).

Politics President sends message on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People The State and people of Vietnam strongly support and unite with the Palestinian people in their just struggle, President Vo Van Thuong has affirmed.

Politics Vietnamese President receives leaders of Japanese prefectures Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on November 29 received Governor of Fukuoka prefecture Hattori Seitaro and leaders of Nagasaki, Miyazaki, Saga and Kagoshima prefectures of Japan, as part of his ongoing official visit to the East Asian country.

Politics Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference delegation visits Ha Long Bay A delegation of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) visited the UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay and the Quang Ninh Museum in the northern border province of Quang Ninh on November 29 as part of a friendship exchange programme with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.