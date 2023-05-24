Politics PM: Vietnam welcomes Indian investment in infrastructure Vietnam welcomes partners, including those from India, who are interested in investing in infrastructure, especially strategic infrastructure in the country, including transportation, energy, digital, and climate-adaptive infrastructure, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told CEO of the Adani Group’s Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) Karan Adani during a reception in Hanoi on May 14.

Politics Legislators work on further application of 2% VAT reduction Legislators on May 24 listened to a proposal and a verification report on the further application of the 2% reduction in the value added tax (VAT) under a resolution dated January 11, 2022, as part of the ongoing fifth session of the 15th National Assembly.

Politics HCM City leader hosts Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Culture Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc on May 24 received First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus Valery Gromada.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.