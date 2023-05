Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (R) and former Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang shakes hands with Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Tanaka Akihiko (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang speaks at the meeting at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met with former Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide, Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro , and President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Tanaka Akihiko in Tokyo on May 24 as part of his working visit to Japan At their meeting, Quang wished former PM Suga Yoshihide, who is now an advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, to pay further attention to lifting the countries’ relations to a new height, increasing the exchange of delegations this year, and supporting the Vietnamese community in Japan, whose population nears 500,000.Suga said Japan considers Vietnam an important partner in implementing its foreign strategy in the region and pledged to back the promotion of the nations’ friendship and cooperation, especially in all-level delegation exchange, parliamentary exchange, economy-investment, and digital transformation; as well as of policies supporting Vietnamese living, working and studying in Japan.He proposed that Vietnam assist the Japanese community in Vietnam.Meeting with Nikai Toshihiro, the Deputy PM lauded the alliance’s meaningful and active contribution to the countries’ economic, cultural, tourism, and locality-to-locality exchanges.He suggested Nikai continue to support the two countries’ high-level and all-level exchanges, tourism, locality-to-locality cooperation, culture, and people-to-people exchange, and promote the Japanese Government’s support for Vietnam in early implementing the new generation Official Development Assistance (ODA) programme.Nikai, for his part, expressed his wish to work with the Vietnamese side in promoting the bilateral parliamentary connection, especially between young and female parliamentarians; and in stepping up cooperation in many fields such as tourism, education, and sports.He vowed to help speed up the procedure of opening the Japanese market for Vietnam's green-skinned pomelo and suggested that Vietnam consider the procedure to allow Japanese grapes to enter its market.Talking to the JICA leader, Quang highly appreciated the important contributions of Japanese ODA to Vietnam's socio-economic development and poverty reduction over the past three decades and stated that the Vietnamese Government always respects and makes effective use of the capital.The Deputy PM suggested that JICA continue to pay attention to the provision of new-generation ODA for Vietnam in the matters mentioned at the recent high-level talks between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio in Hiroshima. Such matters involve the North-South high-speed railway project, the urban railway in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and other projects related to renewable energy, green transformation, and the enhancement of agricultural product value.Tanaka underscored his willingness to closely coordinate with Vietnam to further stimulate ODA cooperation between the countries in all fields.He said Japan is willing to participate in key projects of Vietnam and suggested that the two sides set up an all-level periodical consultation framework in order to promptly provide information, solve arising problems, and ensure the effectiveness of these projects.On the same day, Deputy PM Quang visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, meeting embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan./.