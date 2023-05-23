Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (R) receives Lao Minister of Home Affairs Thongchanh Manixay (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met with Lao Minister of Home Affairs Thongchanh Manixay, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on May 23.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister said the working visit of the Lao delegation will contribute to deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

He hailed the practical and effective cooperation between the two ministries of home affairs, and suggested that in the coming time, the two ministries should cooperate more closely in the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two ministries and in professional fields such as law building, high-level delegation exchanges, personnel training, and experiences sharing.

For his part, the Lao minister said, over the past time, the Ministry of Home Affairs of Vietnam has supported the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs in all spheres, including sending experts to Laos to advise on professional work; receiving Lao students to Vietnam to study and do research.

He expressed his hope that in the coming time, the two ministries will increase delegation exchanges to share experiences on professional work. He also requested Vietnam to provide information technology training to Lao officials in order to help them deploy work more effectively./.