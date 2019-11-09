Development programme reduces poverty in ethnic minority areas
The percentage of disadvantaged hamlets and communes in eight northeastern provinces has reduced 3 to 4 percent per year since 2016, heard a workshop held in Cao Bang province on November 8 to review the implementation Programme 135 for 2016-2020 period.
People from ethnic minority groups in Quang Ninh have health check-ups. (Photo: VNA)
The programme has been implemented in 683 communes (32 percent of total communes nationwide) in eight provinces of the northeastern area, namely Quang Ninh, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son and Bac Giang.
It has mobilised more than 7.3 trillion VND (nearly 315 million USD) from the State and provincial budget and achieved positive results, contributing to hunger elimination, poverty reduction and improving the lives of ethnic minority people.
Income per capita of local people has increased by 1.5 to 2 times. Transport infrastructure, health care and education facilities have been upgraded. People in all the disadvantaged villages have received new plant and animal breeds.
Addressing the event, Y Thong, Deputy Minister and Vice Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, said the workshop aimed to review the efficiency of the programme and share exemplary poverty reduction models, which serves as a foundation to propose a framework for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous area in 2021-20.
He said the programme “should be implemented in an easy, simple way and take advantage of the community along with empowering authorities at different levels.”
Participants said the national target programme must focus on improving people’s lives, offer them stable jobs and ensure income per capita will double by 2025 compared to 2020. Ethnic minority and mountainous areas should be assisted to apply technology in production.
The Government’s Programme 135 was launched in 1999 under the Prime Minister’s decision 135/1998/QD-TTg dated July 31, 1998, with the aim of improving living conditions for rural residents with a particular focus on ethnic minority communities./.