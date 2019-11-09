Society Festival to pray for bumper crop of Kho Mu ethnic people When shoots from rice grains grow a little, Kho Mu ethnic people often hold a festival to pray for rain and a bumper crop.

Society AmCham Hanoi celebrates 25th anniversary A ceremony was held in Hanoi on November 8 to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in the Vietnamese capital city and the 25th anniversary of the normalisation of Vietnam-US economic relations.

Society Italy offers support for Vietnam to improve statistics system Vietnam and Italy have had success in their work together to improve the national Vietnamese statistic system, an official has said.