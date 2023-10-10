Health Vietnamese group helps improve health care in Cambodia Medlatec Group on October 7 opened a clinic in Cambodia with the hope of providing high-quality medical services to local people in the neighbouring country.

Health WHO leader lauds Vietnam’s medical achievements Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed achievements of the Vietnamese health sector in his congratulatory video sent to the sector on October 5.

Health HCM City reports another case of monkeypox Ho Chi Minh City has recorded a new case of monkeypox infection, the municipal Health Department said on October 1.