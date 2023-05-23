Society Water Week to introduce latest scientific knowledge and experiences in water management Science and Technology Week 2023 (Water Week 2023) in HCM City is introducing the latest scientific knowledge and experiences in water supply and management from around Vietnam and the world.

Society Chinese naval training ship visits Da Nang Chinese navy training ship Qi Jiguang is visiting the central coastal city of Da Nang from May 23 to 25, as part of the activities within the nations’ bilateral cooperation framework.

Society Workshop promotes Vietnam’s initiative on displaying ASEAN Flag A workshop was held in Hanoi on May 22, providing guidelines for displaying the ASEAN Flag next to the National Flag at the compound of ASEAN Member State’s military units participating in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

Society 1,389 nominations for Vinfuture Prize’s third season A total of 1,389 nominations for the 2023 VinFuture Prize were submitted via the nomination portal for the third award season that officially concluded on May 15.