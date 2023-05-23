Dialogue inspires students’ devotion aspirations
The Vietnamese Students’ Association (VSA) Central Committee’s Standing Board on May 23 held a dialogue with Vietnamese students inside and outside the country to listen to their aspirations and opinions in various issues.
Addressing the event, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) Central Committee and President of the VSA Nguyen Minh Triet said that the dialogue aims to directly discuss with and answer questions of students regarding matters of their concern.
The forum is expected to inspire students’ desire for making devotions in all fields of life and society, contributing to building a prosperous, happy and sustainable country, he said.
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) Central Committee and President of the VSA Nguyen Minh Triet addresses the event (Photo: VNA)Ha Viet Hoang from the Hanoi Technology of Science and Technology, the winner of The Brain Vietnam 2019, said that in order to encourage students’ devotion inspiration, it is necessary to create a favourable environment for them to develop.
Hoang also raise a question on the VSA Central Committee’s efforts to attract young talents to students’ movements.
Responding Hoang’s question, Ho Hong Nguyen, head of the HCMYU Central Committee’s School-aged Youth Department and Vice President of the VSA, said that the association always accompanies youngsters, while continuously renovating themselves as well as its programmes and activities to meet demands of the youth.
Along with designing data-driven activities, the association also encourages the youth, especially young talents, to devote themselves to youth movements, contributing to the national construction and defence.
Answering the questions on orientations and measures to support needy students to overcome difficulties, a VSA representative said that with the determination to not leave any student behind, in the coming time, the VSA Central Committee will continue to mobilise resources and increase supporting activities for needy students, while giving special attention to students in difficult conditions.
The representative called on the VSA chapters in cities and provinces nationwide to join hands in the work, and expressed hope that businesses and donors will continue to assist needy students to overcome difficulties.
During the dialogue, participants also discussed the implementation of a number of students’ movements, the digitalisation in operation of the association, students’ voluntary activities, students’ engagement in protecting the Party’s ideological foundation and State laws in social networks, students’ studying and researching activities, and the development of the VSA among students abroad./.