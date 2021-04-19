Dien Bien: 12 arrested for organising illegal exit
The men arrested in Dien Bien for involvement in illegal exit (Photo: VNA)
Dien Bien (VNA) – The border guard and police forces in the northern border province of Dien Bien have captured 12 people for organising the illegal exit of 13 foreigners.
On April 18, they detected a suspicious truck stopping in front of a grocery store in Nam Po district’s Si Pa Phin commune, with its trunk opened to let five Chinese nationals get out and enter the store.
The driver, Nguyen Duc Giang, born in 1960 and residing in the commune’s Nam Chim 1 village, admitted that he was hired by a woman living in Laos to drive the five men to the Vietnam – Laos border area for 2 million VND (86.2 USD) in return. Giang took the Chinese to the store, owned by Sung A Chu, born in 1986 and residing in the commune’s Pu Dao village, and called the woman saying he would hire Chu to take the five to the border area.
All the seven men were arrested.
On April 19, the forces caught another 18 suspects, consisting of 10 Vietnamese and 8 foreigners.
The Vietnamese suspects admitted they were hired to drive the foreigners from Lai Chau province’s Phong Tho district to the Vietnam-Laos border area.
The cases are under further investigation./.