Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a digital transformation programme for the library sector to 2025 with a vision to 2030, with an overall goal of strengthening the comprehensive application of IT, especially digital technology to enhance operational efficiency and form a modern library network.



The objectives of the programme include ensuring the supply of services to meet the demand of users, while attracting more people using library services, contributing to improving people’s literacy and building a learning society.



To 2025, 100 percent of public libraries with important role invested along with the Vietnam National Library, and public libraries in provinces and centrally-run cities will develop and complete digital infrastructure, digital data. The libraries are expected to provide online services.



Besides, 70 percent of rare and valuable documents and those with special value in history, culture and science are hoped to be digitalised.



Under the scheme, 100 percent of library staff will be trained and retrained to master the management of the modern library system.



By 2030, the scheme will cover all types of libraries, ensuring the provision of library services in everywhere and at every time.



To this end, the programme gives a number of solutions, including improving public awareness in the field by strengthening communications, completing relevant mechanisms, policies and legal regulations, promoting digital infrastructure as well as the digital data of the sector, and ensuring cyber security.



Library services using digital resources as well as products with the application of artificial intelligence (AI) will be diversified.



Along with the provision of online services serving people’s studying, researching and entertainment demands, library mobile apps will be developed to ensure that people can access library information all the time at any places.



An open data system will be build to enable the community, businesses and private libraries to engage in building an open data ecosystem and the national library information system, contributing to building smart cities and studying society./.