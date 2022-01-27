Society Over 7,800 tonnes of rice earmarked for localities on Tet Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has recently signed a decision assigning the Finance Ministry to earmark over 7,820 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to 10 provinces on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the between-crop period in early 2022.

Society PM presents Tet gifts to border guards, poor residents in Quang Ninh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to border guards, poor workers and ethnic people in the northern province of Quang Ninh on January 26.

Society Health Ministry urges favourable conditions for entrants on Tet The Ministry of Health (MoH) on January 26 sent a document to the ministries of foreign affairs, national defence, public security and transport, and people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces on creating favourable conditions for entrants to Vietnam on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Hanoi to resume bus services in February Hanoi authorities has permitted bus services to resume operations at full capacity from February 8, following an over-three-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.