The last 13.7 hectares of detoxified land in the dioxin-polluted area in Da Nang airport were handed over to the Ministry of Transport at a ceremony held in the central city on November 7, raising the total remediated area to 32.4 hectares.

The project was considered an important milestone in the bilateral cooperation between the governments of Vietnam and the US, aiming to returning a clean and safe environment for the local community.

It successfully detoxified over 90,000 cubic metres of toxic sediments by thermal treatment method, while isolating other 50,000 cubic metres of low-contaminated sediments.-VNA