Diplomatic sector launches emulation movement for 2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 23 launched an emulation movement for the Foreign Ministry to fuffil heavy tasks during Vietnam’s Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council during the 2020-2021 tenure.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh speak at the conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 23 launched an emulation movement for the Foreign Ministry to fuffil heavy tasks during Vietnam’s Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council during the 2020-2021 tenure.
Speaking at a conference held by the ministry in Hanoi to review its performance in 2019, the official said 2020 is very important as besides the country’s international missions, Party organisations throughout the country will organize their Party congresses towards the 13th National Party Congress. The diplomatic sector will also mark its 75th anniversary of the diplomatic sector.
He, therefore, urged the ministry’s staff to make greater efforts to fulfill their assigned tasks, contributing to national construction and defence.
Delegates at the event shared the view that last year, external affairs were carried out synchronously in all pillars, ranging from Party, State and National Assembly diplomacy, to defence and people-to-people diplomacy.
The diplomatic sector has significantly contributed to maintaining an environment of peace and development, and closely coordinated with the national defence and security sector to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Thanks to efforts of diplomats, Vietnam’s relations with neighbouring and regional countries, the world’s powers, key partners and traditional friends have been deepened, and multilateral diplomacy has been advanced, they said.
Besides, the sector has also made outstanding performance in citizen protection, cultural diplomacy, overseas Vietnamese affairs and external information service, they added.
The same day, the ministry honoured individuals and collectives in recognition of their contributions to the sector in the year./.