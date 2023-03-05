According to Directive No. 06/CT-TTg , dated February 24, ministries, agencies and localities need to observe rules in aviation security, and ensure aviation security in line with the international security situation. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive asking ministries, agencies and localities to raise their capacity to ensure aviation security and safety in the new situation.



The PM also spoke of expanding international cooperation in aviation security, and building modern infrastructure to serve the work.



The National Civil Aviation Security Committee (NCASC) should reform its operations to help the PM instruct and coordinate activities among stakeholders in this regard.



People’s Committees of cities and provinces where airports are located need to follow the four on-site principles on response plans, workforce, equipment, and logistics, according to the document.



Ministries, agencies and localities were also asked to consolidate legal documents and standards on aviation security, especially the report reviewing the implementation of the Law on Vietnam Civil Aviation.

Specifically, the Ministry of Transport will review and perfect its organisation and aviation security personnel in line with legal regulations, develop a contingent of advisors and supervisors, and step up IT applications in the work.



It was also tasked with instructing the communication work to raise public awareness of aviation security and safety, as well as the exercise work on cyber safety at airports.



The Ministry of Public Security will perform the tasks of protecting national security, ensuring social order and safety and fighting crimes that threaten aviation security and safety.



It will coordinate with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of National Defence in rolling out aviation security measures in accordance with relevant laws and legal documents.



The directive also mentioned building a plan in response to unmanned and ultralight aircraft that illegally interfere in civil aviation activities, and defined responsibility of ministries, agencies and localities in this regard. The plan should be submitted to the PM for approval.



Cities and provinces were urged to tighten supervision over the operations of taxis at airports and increase bus services between airports and urban and tourism areas.



The directive stressed the need for concerned businesses to review specific regulations on health, knowledge, political qualities and morality for aviation security forces./.





