Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang (VNA) – The disaster risk reduction partnership's plan for 2025-2030 will be developed in accordance with the Government of Vietnam's priorities on natural disaster prevention as well as in line with the strategic goals of all partners, Pauline Tamesis, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Vietnam has said.

She made the remark at a meeting to build the plan organised by Vietnam Disaster and Dike Management Authority (VDDMA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on March 2, which saw the participation of representatives of disaster risk reduction partners such as UN Women, Action Aid, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Vietnam Office and Plan International in Vietnam.

Tamesis said the plan will aim to strengthen Vietnam's resilience through focusing on key areas such as coordinated policies, risk-inclusive development planning and community awareness.

Addressing the event, Pham Doan Khanh of the VDDMA said the development of the plan is important to coordinate efforts to reduce natural disaster risks, enhance Vietnam's resilience to natural disasters.

The plan should encourage the participation of all members of the partnership in disaster risk management activities, establish a unified forum to promote mutual support among members and facilitate access to funding sources for disaster risk reduction initiatives, the official said, adding that the plan will also create a favourable legal environment for the implementation of disaster risk reduction activities of all partners and ensures their compliance with regulations of the Vietnamese Government.

Participants engaged in discussions related to early actions, disaster information, public awareness enhancement and community-based disaster risk reduction, emergency response, knowledge exchange and capacity building for disaster risk reduction partners./.