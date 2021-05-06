Hoan Kiem Lake, the Temple of Literature, and the Old Quarter are three of eleven famous landmarks in Hanoi appearing in a book, entitled “Hanoi: Reminiscences of Thousand Years”, released by the Kim Dong Publishing House in cooperation with the Cloud Pillow Studio team.

Beyond just information, the book is also special because each page is a living representation of a Hanoi landmark, rendered in 3D with a very special design.

The book is the product of the young artists of Cloud Pillow Studio Group and painter Nguyen Khanh Linh from Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts who was in charge of 3D designing, sketching and water-coloring.

Hong Anh, Phuong Nam, and Khanh Linh were all born and raised in Hanoi and so love the capital and see it through the eyes of 20-something women. Hanoi is therefore not shown as an ancient land, like in old literature, but as a bustling, youthful, and dynamic capital with a new life.

In Vietnam, pop-up books are still new, although they are loved by local readers, partly because it requires cooperation between writers and artists as well as strict requirements of printing and production.

Thereby, “Hanoi: Reminiscences of Thousand Years” is a pride of Kim Dong Publishing House, a stellar cooperative work between writers and young artists to introduce to domestic readers and international friends the capital’s beauty and history./.

VNA