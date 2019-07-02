Son Doong cave is one of the world’s most precious natural wonders (Source: CNN Travel)

The Quang Binh Cave Festival is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20, offering great opportunities for visitors to discover mysteries of the spectacular cave system in the central coastal province.Themed “Quang Binh – endless mysteries”, the biennial festival will feature a wide range of tourism, culture and art activities, Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Ho An Phong said at a press conference in Quang Binh on July 2.Notably, new tourism products and services will be launched at the festival such as the sightseeing flights over the world natural heritage site of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, the air route connecting Quang Binh’s Dong Hoi city with the central coastal city of Da Nang, the Ozo Toptree Park - offering a raised-platform adventure course amongst the treetops, and the City Tour – enabling visitors to discover popular destinations in Dong Hoi.On this occasion, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will coordinate with the provincial People’s Committee to announce the decision of the Prime Minister on the approval of the development scheme of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park.A domestic tourism promotion campaign will be launched during the festival, offering visitors 10-20 percent discounts of all local services and products.Quang Binh is dubbed the "Kingdom of caves" with hundreds of caves of various sizes as well as incredible mountain scenery and sprawling beaches.It is home to Son Doong cave, which was accredited as the world’s largest and most beautiful natural cave by the World Records Union and the World Records Association.According to the provincial Department of Tourism, Quang Binh welcomed about 2.45 million visitors, including 133,000 international tourists, in the first six months of 2019, up 20 percent and 31 percent year-on-year respectively.The province aims to serve 4.3 million holidaymakers in 2019, including 250,000 – 300,000 foreigners.-VNA